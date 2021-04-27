Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $124.98 million, a PE ratio of -348.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter.

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00. Insiders own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

