Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $11,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $979.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

