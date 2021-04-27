Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

