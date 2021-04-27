Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

