Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.94 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $39,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.