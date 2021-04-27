Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,810 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $49,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

