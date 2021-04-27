Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 223,268 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 223,268 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $271,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

