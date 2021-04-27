Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,669 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

