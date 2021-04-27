China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CIH opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. China Index has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Index stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About China Index

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

