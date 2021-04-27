Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$4.32. 163,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The company has a market cap of C$699.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.12. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

