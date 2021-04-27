CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.