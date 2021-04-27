Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 113,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

