Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

