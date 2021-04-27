Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $87.67. 269,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

