Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $87.67. 269,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Analyst Recommendations for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit