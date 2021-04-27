Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

