Citigroup Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.18.

NYSE:PII opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

