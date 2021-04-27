Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

