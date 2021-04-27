Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 149,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

