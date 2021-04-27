Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 58,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. 25,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

