CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNO stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

