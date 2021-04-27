Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

