Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.91. Coffee shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 33,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Coffee alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -480,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.