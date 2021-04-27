CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CWBR stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

