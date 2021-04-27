Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

