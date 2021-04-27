Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

