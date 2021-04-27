Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Public Storage by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Public Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.13. 5,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.