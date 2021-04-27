Columbus Macro LLC Sells 18,853 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,170. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

