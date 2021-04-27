Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. 83,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

