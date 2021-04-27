Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.