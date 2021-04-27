Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 317,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

