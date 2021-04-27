Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,791,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 89,135 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comcast were worth $151,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 165,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

