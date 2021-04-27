Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,791,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 89,135 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comcast were worth $151,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 165,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit