Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Decreased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

