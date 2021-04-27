Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerzbank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.09 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

