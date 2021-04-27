Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,412. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.