Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.63% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $13,590,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

