Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 8,484.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.60% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.9% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 272,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,146 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $21,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.