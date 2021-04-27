Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 572,202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

