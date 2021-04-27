Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 189,194 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 189,194.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

