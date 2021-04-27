Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.50.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 147,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.