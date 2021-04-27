Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COMP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of Compass stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
