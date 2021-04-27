Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COMP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

