Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMP. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

