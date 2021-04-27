Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 107,509 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.40% of Omega Flex worth $86,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Flex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

