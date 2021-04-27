Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 204.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,925 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. 3,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,927. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

