Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,931 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $214,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 63,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.