Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.