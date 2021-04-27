Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 35,230 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $116,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

