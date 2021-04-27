Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,582 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,570. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.