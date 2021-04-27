Conning Inc. Purchases 11,618 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $51,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.01 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

