Conning Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

