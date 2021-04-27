Conning Inc. Sells 255 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $316.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

